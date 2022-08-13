e-Paper Get App

Watch: “I want to become MLA,” Shivpuri Covid orphan tells CM Chouhan during virtual interaction

Chouhan replied to her hilariously, “Our MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi is sitting right here, he will be scared that his chair will be snatched”.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 07:36 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A COVID orphan, Harsha Trivedi told CM Chouhan that she would like to become an MLA when he asked her ambition during a virtual interaction in Shivpuri district on Saturday.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Chouhan replied to her hilariously, “Our MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi is sitting right here, he will be scared that his chair will be snatched”. Chouhan further told Hrasha, “Prepare with your heart, you can become MLA, Chief Minister and even the President too.”

CM Chouhan virtually interacted with the children who lost their parents during the Corona pandemic.

During interaction Harsha told his story to CM Chouhan. She said that her mother Neelam and father Prakash had died during the Corona Pandemic. She was living at the residence of her aunt (Bua) with her two younger brothers.

