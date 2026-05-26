Panvel Mayor’s Residence In Kharghar Nears Completion After 3.5-Year Delay; Project Cost Likely To Cross ₹25 Crore

Construction of the Panvel Municipal Corporation mayoral residence at Kharghar enters its final stage after years of delays and rising costs | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 26: The long-delayed mayoral residence of the Panvel Municipal Corporation at Kharghar Sector 21 has entered its final phase of construction, with civic officials stating that only painting and furniture work remain pending.

According to the civic body, the contractor has been granted an extension until June 30, 2026, to complete the project, which has remained under construction for more than three-and-a-half years.

“Work on the mayor’s bungalow is in the final stage. At present, painting and furniture work are pending,” said Sanjay Katekar, City Engineer of the Panvel civic body.

Project cost rises beyond initial estimate

The project was originally approved in December 2021 with an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore, while nearly Rs 2 crore had earlier been spent on acquiring the plot from CIDCO.

However, additional expenses related to furniture, landscaping and allied works have pushed the overall expenditure beyond Rs 22 crore, with the final cost expected to exceed Rs 25 crore.

Despite the passage of time, the official residence could not be completed during the tenure of the city’s first mayor, Dr Kavita Choutmol. Civic officials now expect the bungalow to be ready during the tenure of current mayor Nitin Patil.

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Completion expected during current mayor’s tenure

The delay has also drawn attention as the municipal commissioner’s official residence was completed several years ago and is already in use, while major civic infrastructure projects such as the mayoral residence and municipal headquarters are still awaiting completion.

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