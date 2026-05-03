Panvel Bus Depot Redevelopment Finally Set For Execution Phase After Years Of Delays | Representational Image

The long-pending Panvel Bus project is finally set to move into the execution phase, with full-scale construction expected to begin from September.

The project, which had been stalled for years due to administrative delays, pending approvals, and technical hurdles, is now back on track with most issues resolved.

As part of the initial phase, officials informed that the existing bus depot and the old State Transport (ST) station building will be demolished to make way for the new development. "Temporary arrangements for bus operations will be put in place before the monsoon to ensure uninterrupted services," said an official.

The project had originally received administrative approval in 2016 under the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model. A contractor was appointed in 2018, followed by the issuance of a work order in 2022. However, multiple delays prevented the project from taking off on the ground.

Once completed, the new bus depot will significantly upgrade Panvel’s transport infrastructure. Approximately 55% of the project area will be developed into a modern bus station and depot equipped with upgraded passenger amenities, while the remaining land will be used for commercial development to generate revenue.

Panvel bus station currently serves as a key transit hub connecting major regions including Konkan, Western Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha, handling thousands of buses and a large daily passenger footfall. The redevelopment aims to address long-standing infrastructure gaps and improve commuter experience.

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The project has a deadline set for 2029, though authorities indicate efforts are being made to complete it ahead of schedule. Upon completion, the facility is expected to transform Panvel into a modern and efficient transit hub.

MLA Prashant Thakur visited the area along with Mayor Nitin Patil recently , officials from the State Transport Corporation, and representatives of the concerned agency to review the project. During the site inspection, he took detailed stock of the progress and issued clear instructions to ensure there are no further delays. He emphasized completing the project before the deadline while maintaining high quality standards.

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