Panvel Mayor Nitin Patil Warns Civic Officials Of 15-Day Suspension For Ignoring Letters And Complaints From Corporators | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel Municipal Corporation officials could face suspension for failing to respond to letters and complaints submitted by corporators, Mayor Nitin Patil warned during the general body meeting on Thursday.

BJP Corporator Dashrath Mhatre Raises Concerns Over Officials' Lack Of Response

The issue came to light during the question hour after BJP corporator Dashrath Mhatre raised concerns over the lack of response from civic officials and engineers to letters written by elected representatives seeking redressal of civic issues in their respective wards.

Corporators routinely correspond with concerned departments to flag local problems and seek solutions. However, several such communications reportedly go unanswered, leaving elected representatives without updates on the action taken.

Mayor Stresses Officials' Accountability Towards 85 Corporators

Taking serious note of the issue, Patil said the 85 corporators were trustees of the civic body and it was the responsibility of officials to respond to their queries and communications.

He warned that if officials continued to ignore the letters, they could face suspension for 15 days. The mayor also said he would personally approach the Lokayukta with complaints against officials who failed to discharge their responsibilities.

General Body Clears ₹1.10 Crore Proposal For Municipal School Toilets

The general body meeting also cleared several proposals, including the purchase of sanitary pad vending machines for women and the repair and construction of toilets in nine municipal schools under the Balasaheb Thackeray Nagari Lok Kalyan Abhiyan, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.10 crore.

The House also approved a proposal to spend Rs 27 crore on concretisation of roads in the Market Yard area of Ward 19.

Another proposal to spend Rs 2.5 lakh on developing greenery and purchasing machinery for the Vengsarkar Cricket Academy in Sector 11, New Panvel, was also approved.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Leena Garad opposed the proposal, questioning the civic body's continued expenditure on the cricket academy. She argued that the academy was becoming a financial burden on the corporation, describing it as a white elephant.

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