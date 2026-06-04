Panvel Mayor Nitin Patil Inspects Pre-Monsoon Works, Reviews Drain-Cleaning Measures In Ward No 14

Mayor Nitin Patil reviews drainage and desilting operations in Panvel's Ward 14 to strengthen monsoon preparedness | File Photo

Panvel, June 4: Panvel Mayor Nitin Patil on Thursday conducted an inspection of drain-cleaning operations and ongoing pre-monsoon preparedness works at various locations in Ward No. 14, reviewing measures being undertaken to prevent waterlogging during the upcoming rainy season.

During the visit, the mayor interacted with local residents, heard their grievances and directed civic officials to address issues requiring immediate attention.

Focus on monsoon preparedness

Against the backdrop of the approaching monsoon, Patil instructed officials to ensure that low-lying areas do not experience water accumulation and that residents are not inconvenienced by flooding or drainage-related problems. He also directed authorities to remove silt and obstructions from drains on a priority basis.

Reviewing the progress of desilting works, the mayor stressed the need for maintaining both the quality and pace of the ongoing operations to ensure effective stormwater management before heavy rainfall begins.

"Citizens' safety and convenience remain our top priority. Continuous follow-up is being undertaken to ensure that development works in Ward 14 are completed on time and to the required standards," Patil said during the inspection.

Residents’ concerns reviewed

The mayor added that efforts are being made to ensure that infrastructure and civic works are completed well before the monsoon season to minimise disruptions to residents.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) North Raigad district vice-president Mayuresh Netkar said the party has been consistently pursuing civic issues under Patil's leadership to ensure that residents of Ward 14 do not face difficulties during the monsoon.

"We are closely monitoring all civic works and taking follow-up action wherever required. The BJP remains committed to resolving every issue faced by residents and will continue to stand with the people," Netkar said.

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Among those present during the inspection were BJP OBC Cell Panvel president Satish Patil, former corporator Ganpat Mhatre, former corporator Hemlata Mhatre, BJP Panvel Mandal general secretary Rupesh Nagvekar, vice-president Atul Bhagat, ward president Ganesh Mhatre, BJP leaders Shailesh Mhatre, Rohit Athavane, Rupesh Ambolkar, Abhijit Jadhav, Sachin Gamre, Yuva Morcha president Kunal Patil, local office-bearers, municipal officials and residents.

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