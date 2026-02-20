Panvel Marks 396th Birth Anniversary Of Shivaji Maharaj With Grand Procession

Chants of “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai” echoed across the city as Panvel celebrated the 396th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with a grand procession, cultural performances and public participation on Wednesday.

Floral Tributes Begin

The event was organised by the Panvel Municipal Corporation with active community involvement. The celebrations began at 7am with floral tributes to the equestrian statue of Shivaji Maharaj, followed by the rendition of the Maharashtra song and the start of a grand procession amid the beats of dhol-tasha and lezim.

Tableaux and Martial Arts

The procession featured seven tableaux depicting significant episodes from the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, along with 14 lezim troupes from municipal and private schools, dhol and banjo teams. Demonstrations of traditional martial arts such as dandpatta and sword fighting were staged at multiple points along the route, drawing enthusiastic applause from onlookers.

Key City Route

The procession passed through key locations including Hutatma Smarak Chowk, Savarkar Chowk, the municipal corporation office, and Maulana Azad Chowk before culminating at the half-bust statue at Tapal Naka, where dignitaries offered floral tributes.

Dignitaries Mark Presence

Among those present were MLA Prashant Thakur, Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, former Leader of the House Paresh Thakur, Mayor Nitin Patil, Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, Sub-Divisional Officer Pawan Chandak, and other senior officials and former corporators.

Cultural Performances Held

Following the procession, participants gathered at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium for cultural performances. A powada performance by Yashwant Jadhav and his team received a strong response from the audience. A theatrical presentation on Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation ceremony, staged by the civic body’s property tax department, was also showcased.

Leaders Address Gathering

Addressing the gathering, MLA Prashant Thakur said Shivaji Maharaj taught society to live with self-respect and kept the spirit of Swarajya alive. He commended the civic body for organising a grand and inclusive celebration.

Civic Body Felicitated

On the occasion, the municipal corporation was felicitated for securing first rank in the state in the Amrut category under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 5.0 for the second consecutive year, and for other administrative achievements. The commissioner was honoured for being ranked “Best Municipal Commissioner” under a state-level e-governance reform evaluation.

Prizes and Contributions

Prizes were distributed to winners of the tableau and lezim competitions. Several elected representatives and former office-bearers also announced financial contributions of Rs lakh each towards the public celebration.

Celebration Concludes

Large numbers of citizens, students, teachers, social organisations and municipal staff attended the celebrations, which concluded with a vote of thanks by Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gavde.

