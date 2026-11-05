Panvel Man Allegedly Strangles Ailing Younger Brother To Death, Attempts To Pass Off Killing As Natural Death | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: A 45-year-old man allegedly strangled his ailing younger brother to death with a nylon rope at their residence in Khanda Colony, Panvel, before attempting to pass off the murder as a natural death. The crime came to light after alert neighbours noticed strangulation marks on the victim's neck while his body was being shifted into an ambulance, prompting them to alert the police.

The incident took place around 3 pm on November 4 at Om Vaibhav Cooperative Housing Society in Sector 7, Khanda Colony. The deceased, Rohan Bhagwan Sans (40), had been suffering from a serious illness and was living with his elder brother, Rahul Bhagwan Sans (45), who allegedly killed him.

Family Disputes Over Prolonged Illness

According to the police, Rohan's prolonged illness and the expenses incurred on his treatment had led to frequent disputes in the family. The situation had reportedly become increasingly difficult for Rahul, whose wife and children had left for their native place around six months ago following frequent arguments. Rahul was subsequently left to manage the physical, emotional and financial burden of caring for his younger brother.

Neighbours Notice Marks On Victim's Neck

On November 4, Rahul allegedly claimed that Rohan had died in his sleep due to his illness and called an ambulance to take the body away. However, while the body was being placed in the ambulance, the victim's shirt collar slipped, revealing distinct rope marks around his neck. Suspecting foul play, neighbours immediately approached the Khandeshwar police.

Forensic Examination Confirms Death By Strangulation

Senior Police Inspector Smita Dhakane, Police Sub-Inspector Akshay Chavan and their team rushed to the residence and inspected the scene. A forensic team was subsequently called in. During the examination, a nylon rope hanging from a beam on the first floor of the house was found. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, which confirmed that Rohan had died due to strangulation.

During questioning, Rahul's statements were found to be inconsistent. The police also examined the nylon rope seized from the house and correlated it with the marks on the victim's neck. He eventually confessed to strangling his younger brother, allegedly driven by frustration over his prolonged illness and the difficulties associated with caring for him.

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Police Arrest Accused Elder Brother

"Initially, the death was made to appear natural. However, the rope marks noticed by neighbours raised suspicion and they promptly informed the police. Our investigation, supported by the forensic examination and post-mortem findings, established that it was a murder. The accused elder brother was subsequently arrested," said Senior Police Inspector Smita Dhakne.

The Khandeshwar police have registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and arrested Rahul Sans. A court has remanded him to police custody until November 7.

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