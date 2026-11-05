4 LPG Cylinders Stolen In 2 Incidents Within A Month In Navi Mumbai’s Agroli, Delivery Workers Demand CCTV Audit | Sourced

Navi Mumbai: Four LPG cylinders were stolen in two separate incidents in Agroli village in the Belapur ward within a span of three weeks, raising concerns among gas delivery personnel over their safety and the effectiveness of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) CCTV surveillance network.

Both incidents reportedly took place near the B T Randive Library in Agroli, with two cylinders stolen on each occasion. The first theft occurred on October 9, between 12.30 pm and 1 pm, while the second was reported on October 30, between 4.55 pm and 5 pm.

Thefts Raise Financial Concerns Among Workers

The repeated thefts have left delivery personnel worried about financial losses, as the responsibility for missing cylinders often falls on them. Workers estimate that each stolen cylinder could result in a loss of Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000, depending on the liability involved.

Madan Punekar, who has been working in LPG distribution for the past 21 years, said such incidents were virtually unheard of during his career.

"I have been involved in gas distribution for 21 years, but I cannot recall cylinder thefts of this nature happening earlier. With two such incidents occurring within a month, we are now apprehensive even while carrying out routine work," he said.

Residents Question CCTV Surveillance Network

The incidents have also raised questions about the functioning of CCTV cameras installed by NMMC in the area. Delivery personnel and residents expect footage from cameras near the spot to help identify those responsible. However, concerns have been raised over whether the cameras are operational and regularly monitored.

Local resident Vasant Pawar has urged the civic administration to inspect the CCTV network across Agroli and ensure that all cameras are functional.

"All cameras installed in the area must be checked to establish whether they are functioning properly. If operational, they should be regularly monitored and maintained. The municipal corporation's third eye must remain alert so that such incidents can be prevented and offenders identified," he said.

Delivery Personnel Highlight Practical Difficulties

Highlighting the difficulties faced by delivery personnel, Ananda Pandhare said workers could not be expected to guard their vehicles continuously while delivering cylinders to individual buildings.

"We work on extremely modest earnings, and incidents like these impose a heavy financial burden on us. It is not practical to station someone beside the delivery vehicle every time a cylinder is carried into a building or to lock the vehicle after every delivery. The police and administration need to find a practical and lasting solution," he said.

Calls For Patrolling And CCTV Audit

Similar cylinder thefts have reportedly been reported earlier in Belapur village and Shahbaz, indicating that the problem may extend beyond Agroli.

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Delivery personnel have called for increased police patrolling in vulnerable locations and a thorough examination of CCTV footage to establish whether the two incidents are connected. They have also urged NMMC to conduct a functionality audit of public surveillance cameras in Agroli, Belapur village and Shahbaz, and ensure that non-functional cameras are repaired.

The repeated thefts have highlighted the vulnerability of gas delivery vehicles during routine distribution and the need for better surveillance and security measures to protect delivery workers from recurring financial losses.

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