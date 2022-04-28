Panvel: Leader of opposition of PMC inspects mid-day meal at Akshaya Patra kitchen, expresses satisfaction

For the past few days, the number of COVID cases in Panvel and in the state has been increasing. Leader of Opposition Pritam Mhatre has also appealed citizens through social media to be vigilant and take precautions.

In view of the increasing number of Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers of all states and appealed for vigilance in this regard.

Meanwhile, schools have gone offline and even the mid-day meal is being provided to them. Therefore, in view of the health of those students, Mhatre visited the kitchen of Akshaya Patra Foundation at Sainagar, which provides mid-day meal service to the schools of Panvel Municipal Corporation.

He inspected everything from washing vegetables in the kitchen of Akshaya Patra Foundation to filling the lunch boxes. The manager of the organisation explained that everything is done in a traditional and modern way in terms of the quality of the food prepared there.

Mhatre expressed satisfaction over all the measures being taken there in terms of quality. He also lauded the food services provided across India through the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

“Around 1800 to 2000 students studying in the municipal schools are provided daily meals from the foundation. Given the current Covid period, it is important to take care of young children in terms of health. Measures are being taken in this regard through the Central and State Governments. From this point of view, I personally visited the place where the food is prepared for the students,” said Mhatre.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:08 PM IST