Panvel: Juvenile held for raping 12-year-old girl

A 17-year-old boy from Wavanje village in Panvel who allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl from his neighborhood was arrested by the Panvel Taluka police on Friday.

According to the police, the survivor’s parents had gone to attend a programme on Thursday evening and she was alone at home. Taking the advantage of the situation the accused entered her house and forced himself on her. She narrated the entire incident to her parents when they returned home.