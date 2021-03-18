Panvel: 27-year-old biker dies in an accident near Morbe Dam

A 27-year-old man died after his bike hit a tree near Morbe Dam in Panvel on Wednesday. He was reportedly driving the motorbike at high speed due to which he lost control over it and hit a tree.
Police said that Mahendra Shedge, a resident of Wavanje village (near Taloja) was riding his bike near the dam in the afternoon. He lost control on the bike and it hit a big tree along the road.
YS Kudale, assistant inspector from Panvel Taluka police station said, “According to the onlookers, he was over-speeding, and thus the bike went out of control and hit the tree. He suffered severe injuries at different parts of his body. A few local residents took him to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries before arrival.”
The deceased’s body was sent to Panvel rural hospital for conducting postmortem and then was later handed to his family.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)