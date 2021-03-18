Panvel: 27-year-old biker dies in an accident near Morbe Dam

A 27-year-old man died after his bike hit a tree near Morbe Dam in Panvel on Wednesday. He was reportedly driving the motorbike at high speed due to which he lost control over it and hit a tree.

Police said that Mahendra Shedge, a resident of Wavanje village (near Taloja) was riding his bike near the dam in the afternoon. He lost control on the bike and it hit a big tree along the road.

YS Kudale, assistant inspector from Panvel Taluka police station said, “According to the onlookers, he was over-speeding, and thus the bike went out of control and hit the tree. He suffered severe injuries at different parts of his body. A few local residents took him to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries before arrival.”

The deceased’s body was sent to Panvel rural hospital for conducting postmortem and then was later handed to his family.