Panvel Job Fair: 4 Centres To Host ‘Rojgar Mahakumbh – Maharashtra’ Drive On September 29

Job seekers in Panvel will be able to meet participating employers at four placement centres on September 29 | AI Generated Representational Image

Panvel, September 15, 2026: Job fairs will be organised at four centres in the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area on September 29 as part of the state government’s ‘Rojgar Mahakumbh – Maharashtra’ initiative aimed at connecting job-seeking youth with employment opportunities.

The statewide employment drive is being organised by the Maharashtra government in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Raigad district collector Kishan Jawale has appealed to eligible job seekers to register online by providing accurate preliminary details and participate in the placement drives.

In Panvel, the job fairs will be held at Anjuman-I-Islam’s Kalsekar Technical Campus in New Panvel, ITM University in Kharghar, MGM Institute of Health Sciences (Pharmacy) in Kamothe and Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skill University in Kharghar.

Participation By Institutions

The PMC’s social development department has also written to the four institutions as well as 14 industrial establishments in the civic jurisdiction seeking their participation and requesting them to facilitate registration centres for the drive.

PMC commissioner Mangesh Chitale appealed to the maximum number of youngsters from the municipal limits to take advantage of the employment initiative and complete their registration.

The job fairs are expected to provide candidates with an opportunity to interact directly with participating employers and explore available employment opportunities.

Job Fair Venues In Panvel

1. Anjuman-I-Islam’s Kalsekar Technical Campus: Plot Nos. 2 and 3, Sector 16, near Thana Naka, Khandagaon, New Panvel.

2. ITM University: Plot Nos. 25 and 26, Industrial Area, Sector 4, Kharghar.

3. MGM Institute of Health Sciences (Pharmacy): Third floor, MGM Educational Campus, Plot Nos. 1 and 2, Sector 1, Kamothe.

4. Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skill University: Third floor, Hasmukh Bhavan, behind CIDCO, near Hiranandani Park, Sector 4, Kharghar.

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Registration For Job Seekers

Young men and women wishing to participate in the statewide job fairs and placement drives under the ‘Rojgar Mahakumbh – Maharashtra’ initiative have been asked to complete their preliminary registration online by providing accurate details.

Registration: Rojgar Mahakumbh – Maharashtra registration form

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