Panvel Hosts Free Marathi Play Nishpap Marking Ram Sheth Thakur’s 75th Birthday |

A special cultural programme has been organised in Panvel to mark 75 birthday of former MP Ram Sheth Thakur.

As part of the celebrations, free performance of the Marathi play Nishpap will be staged for theatre enthusiasts.

The play, presented by the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh, will be performed on Saturday, March 21 at 4 pm at Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha.

Organisers said the initiative aims to provide audiences with an opportunity to experience quality theatre while also offering journalists a creative platform beyond the newsroom.

“This play reflects the sensitivity and creative expression of journalists who work round-the-clock in the news world. We wanted to bring their talent to the stage,” said Sandeep Chavan, president of the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh.

Notably, the association participated in the 64th State Drama Competition for the first time and won two awards with Nishpap.

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The play is produced by Sandeep Chavan, written by Prof. Dilip Pardeshi and directed by Gurudutt Lad. It features senior journalists Devdas Matale and Swati Ghosalkar in lead roles, along with Prashant Chide, Rashmi Mahambare, Siddhesh Shigwan and Suresh Thakurul in key performances.

“The response to the play has been encouraging, and it showcases a different dimension of journalists’ artistic abilities,” said the organisor.

The event is open to all and free of cost. Organisers have appealed to theatre lovers from Panvel and nearby areas to attend in large numbers.

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