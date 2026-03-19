Navi Mumbai Develops Gavlidev Into Eco-tourism Hub With ₹5 Crore Project

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | X

The development of the scenic Gavlidev area in Ghansoli into a nature-based tourism destination has gathered momentum, with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation undertaking infrastructure upgrades worth over Rs 5 crore.

Civic officials said the project aims to enhance the natural appeal of the Gavlidev area while creating essential amenities for visitors.

Ongoing work includes masonry and foundational infrastructure, which is expected to be completed by June 30.

“The Gavlidev area has immense potential due to its natural surroundings. We are developing it into a well-equipped tourism spot with basic facilities while preserving its scenic beauty,” a senior official from the civic engineering department said.

Under the project, a range of tourist-friendly amenities are being developed, including walking trails and stairways, gazebos, portable toilets, stone structures, gabion walls, ground pitching, directional signage, street lighting and water pipeline systems.

The total project cost is estimated to reach around Rs 5.29 crore, while administrative approval was granted for approximately Rs 4.33 crore. The work order for the project was issued in December 2023 and is being executed in phases by a private contractor.

Boost to eco-tourism

Spread across nearly 0.995 hectares (about 10,000 sq. metres) and extending over 1.75 kilometres, the project is expected to significantly boost eco-tourism in the Ghansoli area.

“Once completed, the Gavlidev site will offer citizens and visitors a new opportunity to experience nature within the city. It will emerge as an important tourist attraction in Navi Mumbai,” the official added.

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Positive response from local representatives

Welcoming the initiative, Anganwadi Sevika union general secretary Rajesh Singh said the project would benefit both residents and visitors.

“This project will not only beautify the area but also create a safe and accessible space for families and tourists. It is a positive step towards promoting local tourism,” Singh said.

Civic authorities stated that the project is being implemented as a special initiative to provide improved recreational spaces while preserving the natural landscape of the region.

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