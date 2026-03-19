'Urgent Need For Dialogue': PM Modi Speaks With French Prez Emmanuel Macron On West Asia Tensions

Left: PM Narendra Modi Right: French President Emmanuel Macron |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, stressing the urgent need for dialogue and diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in West Asia.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a post on X, PM Modi said both leaders discussed the escalating situation and agreed on the importance of de-escalation through peaceful means. He added that India and France will continue to work closely to promote stability and peace in the region and beyond.

Read Also PM Modi Speaks With French President Emmanuel Macron, Discusses Evolving Situation In West Asia

The conversation came shortly after Macron criticised the “reckless escalation” following Iran’s strikes on energy infrastructure in the Gulf. He warned that any damage to energy production facilities could have long-term global consequences.

Macron also called for direct talks between the United States and Iran to resolve the crisis. However, Iran rejected his remarks, accusing him of ignoring the actions of Israel and the US while focusing only on Tehran’s response.