 'Urgent Need For Dialogue': PM Modi Speaks With French Prez Emmanuel Macron On West Asia Tensions
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Urgent Need For Dialogue': PM Modi Speaks With French Prez Emmanuel Macron On West Asia Tensions

'Urgent Need For Dialogue': PM Modi Speaks With French Prez Emmanuel Macron On West Asia Tensions

PM Narendra Modi spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, stressing the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy to ease West Asia tensions. Both leaders agreed to coordinate for regional peace. Macron warned of “reckless escalation” after Iran’s strikes on energy sites and called for US-Iran talks, while Tehran criticised his stance.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, March 19, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Left: PM Narendra Modi Right: French President Emmanuel Macron |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, stressing the urgent need for dialogue and diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in West Asia.

In a post on X, PM Modi said both leaders discussed the escalating situation and agreed on the importance of de-escalation through peaceful means. He added that India and France will continue to work closely to promote stability and peace in the region and beyond.

Read Also
PM Modi Speaks With French President Emmanuel Macron, Discusses Evolving Situation In West Asia
article-image

The conversation came shortly after Macron criticised the “reckless escalation” following Iran’s strikes on energy infrastructure in the Gulf. He warned that any damage to energy production facilities could have long-term global consequences.

Macron also called for direct talks between the United States and Iran to resolve the crisis. However, Iran rejected his remarks, accusing him of ignoring the actions of Israel and the US while focusing only on Tehran’s response.

Follow us on