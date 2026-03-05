PM Modi Speaks With French President Emmanuel Macron, Discusses Evolving Situation In West Asia

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) & PM Modi (R) |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia and emphasised the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

After the call, PM Modi wrote in a post on X, “Spoke with my friend President Emmanuel Macron today. We discussed our shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We will continue to engage closely and coordinate efforts towards the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.”

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi amid the ongoing conflict involving Israel and the United States.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi and offered condolences over the death of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.