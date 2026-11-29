Panvel Hosts Divisional Youth Festival, Participants From 5 Districts Compete For State-Level Selection | File Pic (Representational Image)

Panvel: Panvel hosted the divisional-level Youth Festival 2026-27 on Thursday, bringing together young artists from five districts — Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar and Raigad — to showcase their talent in dance, singing, painting, acting, poetry and writing. Outstanding performers will be selected to represent the division at the state-level competition.

The festival, organised by the Raigad District Sports Officer's office and the District Sports Council under the guidance of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, Maharashtra, was held at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke auditorium.

Addressing the participants, Raigad Guardian Minister Bharat Gogawale said youngsters were the architects of a developed India and should pursue art, sports and physical fitness alongside education.

"Perform without any pressure, enjoy what you do and showcase your talent with confidence. Bring laurels to Maharashtra at the state and national levels," he said.

Emphasising the importance of physical activity amid changing lifestyles and increasingly sedentary routines, Gogawale urged youngsters to make sports, exercise and healthy living an integral part of their daily lives. He said art and sports helped shape personalities while instilling discipline, perseverance and confidence.

One of the highlights of the festival was a solo performance titled Shaheed Captain Vinayak Gore by District Information Officer Manoj Suman Shivaji Sanap. The patriotic presentation, which has been staged more than 5,000 times, evoked a strong sense of national pride among the audience and encouraged youngsters to contribute to the country, the armed forces and society.

Gogawale also felicitated the judges who contributed to the various competitions.

Panvel Mayor Nitin Patil and corporator Paresh Thakur welcomed the organisation of the divisional-level festival in the city and encouraged the participating artists. Actor and comedian Isha De and television actress Jyoti Raul advised young performers to present their talents confidently, remain undeterred by failure and continue working towards their goals.

In his introductory address, District Sports Officer Prakash Wagh explained the objectives of the youth festival and the selection process for the state-level competition.

The competitions were evaluated by experts from different fields. Yogini Vaidu, Madhavi Motiling and Shubhangi Mhatre judged the poetry-writing competition; Rohit Patil, Prajakta Kokane and Mitali Mhatre evaluated folk dance; Suvarna Borse, Pratima Bhalodkar and Rahul Sonawane judged folk singing; Baba Kandalgaonkar, Sunil Bharatiya and Sayali Pavaskar evaluated street plays; Munnikumar Minu, Nitin Keni and Swati Nage judged painting; while Dr Deepak Gaikwad, Pravin Gaikar and Pradeep Gogte evaluated the essay-writing competition.

Additional Collector Sachin Dhole, MLA Prashant Thakur, corporators Prathamesh Soman and Sumit Zunjarrao, National Youth Award recipient Tapasvi Gondhali and other dignitaries were also present.

The festival was coordinated by the Raigad District Sports Officer's office under the guidance of Wagh, with the support of sports officers, coaches, award-winning sportspersons and other staff members.

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