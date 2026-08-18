Panvel Hill Marathon Gets Massive Response With 6,000 Runners Registered For First Kharghar Hill Event | AI

The Panvel Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) hill marathon, which had made headlines after the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) initially refused permission citing safety concerns, has received an enthusiastic response from runners.

Country’s First Full-Distance Hill Marathon To Be Held On Kharghar Hill

Around 6,000 participants have registered for the event so far, with the civic body expecting the number to touch 10,000.

The 42-km marathon, scheduled for Sunday, August 23, will be held for the first time on Kharghar Hill. The organisers claim it will be the first full-distance hill marathon in the country.

Five Categories Introduced For Participants

The race will comprise 31 km through the roads of Kharghar and 11 km through the hill terrain, making it a challenging course for participants. The event will be conducted in five categories — 42 km, 21 km, 10 km, 5 km and 3 km.

The marathon has attracted interest from runners across the country, particularly because of its hill component. According to the civic administration, around 6,000 runners registered in the past 15 days alone.

National-Level Athletes Among Participants

Among the prominent participants is Gurinderveer Singh, who, according to the civic body, clocked 10.9 seconds in the 100-metre event in May 2026, making him one of India’s fastest sprinters.

With the event being held on the hill for the first time, PMC has placed special emphasis on safety arrangements. CIDCO, the planning authority for Kharghar, had initially denied permission over safety concerns. However, following efforts by elected representatives, permission was subsequently granted.

PMC officials said preparations are being carried out on a war footing. The administration is also working on arrangements to ensure the safety of runners on the hill terrain.

“PMC has organised a marathon for the first time in a scenic natural setting during the monsoon. Several participants from across the country are keen to take part. We expect around 10,000 runners to participate,” said mayor Nitin Patil.

Preparations are being carried out under the guidance of PMC deputy municipal commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate. Corporator Paresh Thakur is the chief promoter of the event, while municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale is closely monitoring the arrangements.

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