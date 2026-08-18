Mira-Bhayander Activists Demand Live Streaming Of Civic Meetings To Ensure Transparency In Governance | AI

Mira-Bhayander: ​Social activists staged a sit-in demonstration outside the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) headquarters, demanding live streaming of the general body meetings to ensure transparency in civic governance. Held on the eve of a scheduled general body meeting, the protest was aimed at drawing the attention of both the civic administration and ruling politicians toward this key civic demand.

Activists Question Lack Of Public Broadcast Facility

​Raising sharp questions against the current system, protesters asked, "When the proceedings of the Supreme Court of India, Lok Sabha, and State Legislative Assemblies can be viewed live by the public, why can’t the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation general body meeting be broadcast live?"

Citizens Seek Transparency In Decisions Affecting The City

​The activists emphasized that crucial decisions regarding the city's infrastructure and public welfare are made in these meetings. Citizens have a right to know how discussions unfold, what stance individual corporators take, and the basis on which critical decisions are made. Pointing to public expenditure, demonstrators also questioned why the administration provides meals funded by taxpayers' money for council meetings, yet hesitates to allow those same taxpayers live access to the proceedings. Since municipal funds stem directly from taxpayers, protesters argued that complete visibility over decision-making is essential to transparent administration.

​Regular live broadcasts would offer several public benefits of Direct Access, Accountability, Awareness, Civic Engagement.

​Accusing ruling representatives of deliberately keeping local governance out of the public eye, protesters urged the administration to launch live streaming without further delay. All eyes are now on the municipal administration and ruling leaders to see how they respond to this demand.

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