Panvel Ganesh Mandals To Become Public Outreach Centres Under 'Lok Samvad 2026' Initiative | AI Representational Image

Panvel: Ganesh mandals across Panvel will double up as public outreach centres over the next four days, with government officials providing devotees and residents information about welfare schemes, civic services and online government facilities under the ‘Lok Samvad 2026’ initiative.

The campaign, being implemented by the district administration, District Information Office and various government departments, seeks to use the large footfall at public Ganesh mandals to take information about government schemes directly to citizens.

Officials from different departments will visit prominent Ganesh mandals in Panvel and interact with residents, explaining schemes and services in simple terms. Information will be provided on revenue department services, certificates, mutation and online facilities, as well as civic services available through the Panvel Municipal Corporation.

Government schemes at mandals

The outreach will also cover education scholarships, Social Justice Department schemes, sports-related welfare programmes and employment opportunities under the ‘Rojgar Mahakumbh’ initiative.

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Health schemes will form another important component of the campaign, with officials providing information about the ‘Shri Ganesha Arogyacha’ campaign and the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Cell, which assists patients requiring treatment for serious illnesses.

Officials will also spread awareness about environmental conservation, women and child development schemes, cyber security and safe digital transactions. Guidance on competitive examinations and various citizen-oriented services introduced by the district administration will also be provided.

Direct access to public services

At each participating Ganesh mandal, officials will explain at least three to four important schemes and services, allowing residents to seek information directly rather than having to visit multiple government offices.

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The initiative is also aimed at improving awareness of government services among people who may otherwise be unaware of their eligibility or the procedure for accessing them.

The District Information Office has appealed to government department heads, taluka-level officials, employees and Ganesh mandals in Panvel to actively participate in the four-day campaign and make arrangements for information displays at prominent and safe locations in their pandals.

The initiative turns the city's Ganesh mandals into temporary information points, using the festival's large public footfall to create a direct link between Panvel residents and government welfare services.

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