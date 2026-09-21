Panvel Citizens Urged To Document Ganeshotsav Traditions For Maharashtra's UNESCO Heritage Bid | AI Representational Image

Panvel: Residents, housing societies and public Ganesh mandals in Panvel have been urged to participate in the Maharashtra government's campaign to seek UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage recognition for the state's traditional Ganeshotsav.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation issued the appeal on Monday, with Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale urging citizens to document the traditions and practices associated with their Ganesh celebrations.

The campaign seeks to document the rich social, cultural and historical traditions surrounding Maharashtra's Ganeshotsav for its proposed recognition on the global cultural heritage platform. Citizen participation is being encouraged to capture the diversity of celebrations across the state.

Documentation drive launched

As part of the documentation exercise, residents can upload information about family and community traditions, rituals, historical stories, artistic decorations, traditional food practices, photographs and videos associated with Ganeshotsav.

Citizens can participate through any of three channels. They can scan the QR code displayed on official campaign banners, visit the official portal Bappa.org, or send “Hi” on WhatsApp to 9136172681.

Participants are required to document and upload their Ganeshotsav-related stories, traditions, photographs and videos through the campaign.

The state government will also issue a ‘Digital Cultural Preserver Certificate’ to citizens who participate in the documentation exercise, the civic body said.

Also Watch:

Panvel citizens urged to participate

The PMC has appealed to social organisations, housing societies, public Ganesh mandals and individual residents across the Panvel municipal area to participate in large numbers and help document the city's contribution to Maharashtra's Ganeshotsav tradition.

The campaign comes as the state seeks to showcase Ganeshotsav not merely as a religious festival but as a cultural tradition encompassing community participation, art, food, music, social activities and generations-old practices.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/