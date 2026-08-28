Panvel: Former Supreme Court Judge Abhay Oka To Address Lawyers, Students And Citizens At Special Lecture On August 30

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay Oka will interact with participants during a special legal lecture in Panvel on Sunday | AI Generated File Image

Panvel, August 28, 2026: Former Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay Shrinivas Oka will address lawyers, students and citizens during a special lecture and interaction programme in Panvel on Sunday, August 30.

The programme, jointly organised by the District Legal Services Authority, Alibag-Raigad, the Panvel Taluka Legal Services Committee and the Panvel Bar Association, will be held from 10 am to 2 pm at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha.

Justice Oka To Address Participants

Justice Oka, known for his scholarship, independence and sensitivity on issues concerning the judiciary and society, will be the chief speaker and guide at the event. He will speak on law, justice, professional ethics and social development, followed by an interaction with participants.

During his tenure in the judiciary, Justice Oka has dealt with several issues affecting ordinary citizens, including the use of regional languages in judicial proceedings, environmental protection, noise pollution, road conditions and citizens’ rights.

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Focus On Legal And Social Issues

The organisers said the programme is intended to provide lawyers, law students and members of the public an opportunity to engage with Justice Oka on contemporary legal and social issues.

Panvel Bar Association president advocate Ratnadeep Patil has appealed to lawyers, students and citizens to attend the programme in large numbers.

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