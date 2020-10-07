Panvel Crime Watch: Two held for housebreaking, theft of valuables worth Rs 5.6 lakh in Shirdhone village

Panvel City police arrested two persons for allegedly breaking into a house and decamping valuables worth Rs 5.6 lakh in Shirdhone village in Panvel. The incident took place when the owner of the house had gone to the gas agency for a refiling of the cooking cylinder. The accused are also from the same village.

The arrested accused identified as Rajesh Vajekar (38) is a resident of Shirdhone village and Anil Naik (35) is a resident of Giravale village.

Police said that the complainant Bharti Chaudhary, a resident of Shirdhone village, had gone to refill the cooking gas cylinder around 11 am on September 22. Vajekar who also resides in the same village got to know that there is no one at Chaudhary’s home, he along with Naik broke into the house and decamped with around 140 grams of gold jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 5.6 lakh.

When Chaudhary returned home, she was shocked as the house was messed up completely and valuables were missing. She lodged a police complaint.

Under the guidance of Shatrughan Mali, a senior police inspector, a special team was formed. Based on information and tip-off, the team detained Naik who was earlier arrested in a similar housebreaking case. Upon interrogation, Naik revealed the involvement of Vajekar, following which both were arrested. The police also recovered the stolen items from them. During the investigation, it was revealed that Naik was involved in four other crimes.