Panvel Crime: 35-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Husband Over Illicit Relationship Suspicion, Body Buried Near Hut

Police arrested the woman's husband and his friend after her body was found buried near their hut under the Gawhanphata bridge | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, September 18, 2026: A woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband over suspicion of an illicit relationship and her body buried in a pit near their hut under the Gawhanphata bridge in Panvel.

The crime came to light after a local woman spotted the victim's hand protruding from the ground, while the couple's five-year-old son later helped police establish the sequence of events.

Panvel City police have arrested the woman's husband and his friend for allegedly killing her and subsequently attempting to conceal the body.

Victim And Family Details

The deceased has been identified as Bibiyana Sushil Hiren (35). She lived under the Gawhanphata bridge, beside the railway tracks, with her husband Sushil Simon Hiren (35), their five-year-old son Sonu and Sushil's friend Ramesh Thomas Ekka (32). The family survived by collecting scrap, while Ekka had been staying with them for the past few days.

Police said Sushil suspected that Bibiyana was having an illicit relationship with Ekka.

Alleged Assault And Death

On Tuesday afternoon, Sushil, Bibiyana and Ekka went out to sell scrap. Sushil allegedly consumed a large quantity of alcohol on the way back and fell asleep at the spot, following which Bibiyana and Ekka returned to the hut.

Later that night, while Bibiyana, her son and Ekka were asleep, Sushil allegedly returned and assaulted his wife with kicks and blows. She suffered severe internal injuries and died, according to the police.

After her death, Sushil allegedly enlisted Ekka's help to dispose of the body. The two allegedly placed the body in a pit near the hut and covered it with soil. However, a portion of her hand remained exposed.

Body Found Near Hut

The following morning, a local woman noticed the hand and alerted the police. A team rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

During the subsequent investigation, police questioned Sushil and Ekka, and Sushil allegedly admitted to assaulting Bibiyana.

Son Helps Establish Sequence

The five-year-old son proved crucial in corroborating the sequence of events. During questioning, the child reportedly told police that his father had assaulted his mother with kicks and blows and that Sushil and Ekka later buried her body in the pit.

"We have arrested both the husband and his friend. The child's account helped us establish the sequence of events leading to the woman's death and the subsequent disposal of her body," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Mayur Bhujbal.

Also Watch:

Police have registered a case against Sushil Simon Hiren and Ramesh Thomas Ekka under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Both were arrested and produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody until September 22.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/