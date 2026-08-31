₹50 Fare Dispute Turns Fatal As Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Two For Autorickshaw Driver’s Murder |

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two men for allegedly murdering an 18-year-old autorickshaw driver following a dispute over a Rs 50 fare difference and has recovered the autorickshaw in which the accused fled after the killing.

Accused Held From Mankhurd

The accused, Sahil Ananda Surve (20) and Sahil Yashwant Kharat (20), both residents of Mankhurd, were arrested from the Mankhurd area by Crime Branch Unit-1. The victim, Sujan Kumar Feku Mahato (18), a resident of Ghansoli, was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon in the Mini Seashore Garden area near Fortis Hospital in Vashi in the early hours of August 29.

A crucial lead in the investigation came from police constable Ashok Kachare, attached to Vashi police station. Kachare was passing through the area after the murder when he decided to visit the crime scene. He found an Aadhaar card lying a few metres from the spot and immediately informed his senior officers.

Eyewitness Helps Track Accused

The Aadhaar card belonged to a woman who was subsequently traced by the police. Investigators found that she had witnessed the murder. She had been standing a few metres away from the spot after coming there to smoke and had seen the accused attack Mahato. Using the description that she could provide and matching it with the cctv footages, the accused were traced.

According to police, Mahato had gone out to ferry passengers on the night of August 28. Around 3.36 am on August 29, the two accused boarded his autorickshaw near Koparkhairane railway station and asked him to take them to Mankhurd.

Driver Attacked Near Mini Seashore

When Mahato told them that the fare was Rs 150, the accused allegedly said they had only Rs 100, leading to an argument. When the autorickshaw reached the Hanuman Temple area in Sector 5, the duo allegedly brandished weapons, threatened Mahato and forced him to continue driving.

Later, near Mini Seashore Garden, Mahato received a call from another passenger. When he told the accused that he had another fare and asked them to get out of the autorickshaw, an argument broke out. The two allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons, striking him on the neck, head and hands, before fleeing with his autorickshaw.

CCTV Analysis Helps Investigation

CCTV footage from the crime scene and the route taken by the accused was analysed by teams from Crime Branch Unit-1, the Central Crime Detection and Vashi police. Technical analysis, information from confidential sources and the eyewitness account helped police identify and trace the accused.

“The accused have a criminal history and hence were carrying weapons. We have successfully traced both accused and recovered the autorickshaw that belonged to the deceased in which they fled after the murder. The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered. The accused will be produced before the court on Tuesday,” said ACP Bhausaheb Dhole.

Police said Surve has a previous criminal record of attampt to murder and assault. A case under Sections 307 and 326 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act was registered against him at Trombay police station in 2024. He was released on bail on October 7, 2025.

Further investigation is being conducted by Vashi police.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/