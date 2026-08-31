Navi Mumbai Crime: Sanpada Businessman Allegedly Duped Of ₹10.16 Lakh In Housekeeping Products Fraud; Case Registered

Sanpada police are searching for three men accused of obtaining housekeeping products worth ₹10.16 lakh using allegedly dishonoured cheques | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, August 31, 2026: A Sanpada-based businessman was allegedly cheated of Rs 10.16 lakh after three men lured him with a large order for housekeeping products and subsequently disappeared without making payment.

Sanpada police have registered a case against Mahesh Patel, Ramesh Patel and Kaushik under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a search for the accused.

The complainant, Vijesh Rameshchandra Shah (47), a resident of Kandivali, operates Clean Tech, a housekeeping products business, from the Bhumiraj Costarica building in Sector 18, Sanpada.

Small Order Builds Confidence

According to the complaint, Shah's sales representative had come in contact with 28-year-old Kaushik, who was associated with Dhruvi Enterprises in Kalher, Bhiwandi. Kaushik allegedly told the representative that his employer, Mahesh Patel, could place a large order for housekeeping products.

Patel subsequently contacted Shah and allegedly posed as the proprietor of Dhruvi Enterprises. He initially placed a small order worth Rs 45,748 to test the quality of the products. The goods were delivered to a warehouse in Bhiwandi and the payment was made, allegedly gaining Shah's confidence.

Patel then allegedly claimed that he and Ramesh Patel were associated with T.T. Enterprises and placed a larger order worth Rs 10,16,660. Shah supplied the goods in four consignments during April 2026 to a warehouse in Kalher, Bhiwandi. Kaushik allegedly inspected the consignments and signed the delivery notes on each occasion.

Post-Dated Cheques Dishonoured

The accused allegedly issued three post-dated cheques drawn on the Bassin Catholic Co-operative Bank towards payment for the goods. However, when Shah deposited the cheques in May, they were dishonoured.

Suspecting foul play, Shah's sales representative visited the warehouse and found both the Dhruvi Enterprises and T.T. Enterprises premises completely empty. The accused had allegedly fled and their mobile phones were switched off.

Shah subsequently checked the GST details mentioned on the invoices and found that Dhruvi Enterprises was registered in the name of Harilal Dharamshi Chaudhary, while T.T. Enterprises was registered in the name of Eknath Aappa Kamble. He also found that the cheques carried the signature of a third person identified as Vikrant.

Police Probe Firms And Bank Accounts

"The accused allegedly gained the complainant's confidence by first making payment for a small order and then obtained a much larger consignment. We are verifying the firms, GST details, bank accounts and the identities of the persons involved to trace the accused and ascertain the full extent of the fraud," said a police officer.

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After realising that the accused had allegedly impersonated the proprietors of the firms and used false GST details and cheques to obtain the goods, Shah approached Sanpada police and lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the BNS. Efforts are underway to trace the accused and recover the cheated amount.

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