Panvel City Police recovered the victim's decomposed body after tracing his last mobile phone contact through CDR analysis | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, November 17, 2026: A dispute over unpaid EMIs for an iPhone allegedly prompted a 30-year-old man to stab his friend to death and dump his body in an isolated bushy area in Shivkar village of Panvel.

The decomposed body of the 23-year-old victim, who had been missing since November 7, was recovered on November 17 after the police traced his last mobile phone contact through Call Detail Records (CDR) and questioned the suspect.

The accused, identified as Pratik Mohan Jadhav (30), a resident of Usarli in Panvel, allegedly killed Pratik Dilip Ambawale (23), a resident of Kopri in Thane, following an argument over EMI payments. Panvel City police arrested Jadhav and registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

iPhone EMI Dispute Led To Argument

According to the police, Jadhav had purchased an iPhone on EMI but had defaulted on the instalments. As he had provided Ambawale's mobile number as a reference while purchasing the phone, representatives of the finance company were repeatedly calling the latter to follow up on the pending payments. Irritated by the repeated calls, Ambawale went to meet Jadhav in Panvel on the night of November 7.

The two were consuming alcohol in an isolated spot behind Rakesh Jain Secondary School in Shivkar when Ambawale questioned Jadhav over his failure to pay the instalments.

An argument broke out, during which Jadhav allegedly stabbed Ambawale in the stomach with a knife. After killing him, the accused dumped the body in the bushes behind the school and fled.

CDR Analysis Helped Police Crack Case

Ambawale's disappearance had initially led to the registration of a kidnapping case at Kopri police station. During the investigation, police examined his mobile phone CDR and found that his last contact was with Jadhav.

The police subsequently detained him for questioning, during which he allegedly confessed to the murder and disclosed where he had dumped the body.

Acting on the information provided by the accused, police recovered Ambawale's decomposed body from the bushes on November 17, eight days after the alleged murder.

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"An argument over the EMI payments of an iPhone led to the murder. The accused had given the victim's mobile number as a reference while purchasing the phone, following which the finance company was repeatedly contacting him. The CDR analysis helped us establish the last contact and crack the case. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway," said Mayur Bhujbal, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Panvel Division.

A court has remanded Jadhav to police custody until November 21.

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