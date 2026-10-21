Navi Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Airport Woman Dies After Boyfriend's Alleged Knife Attack; Nerul Police To Convert Case Into Murder

Police will upgrade the case after 21-year-old Sadiya Jahir Shaikh succumbed to her injuries following the alleged stabbing outside Nerul railway station | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 21, 2026: The Nerul police will convert an attempt-to-murder case into a murder case after a 21-year-old woman, who was allegedly stabbed repeatedly by her boyfriend outside Nerul railway station on Monday morning, succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

The accused, Danish Mohammed Ansari (27), was arrested within hours of the attack. Senior Police Inspector Ajay Kamble said the police would amend the case following the victim's death.

The deceased, Sadiya Jahir Shaikh (21), worked as ground staff at Navi Mumbai International Airport. She had sustained multiple stab wounds to her back, abdomen, chest and neck in the attack and was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a civic hospital in Vashi.

“Following the death of the woman, we will convert the attempt-to-murder case into a murder case. The accused was arrested soon after the incident, and further investigation is underway,” said Senior Police Inspector Ajay Kamble.

Relationship And Previous Complaints

Ansari and Shaikh, both residents of the Antop Hill area in Wadala, had been in a relationship for the past four years and had decided to get married. They had also informed their families about their decision.

However, disputes had reportedly arisen between them over the past few months after Ansari allegedly began suspecting Shaikh of being involved in a relationship with another man.

According to the police, Ansari had allegedly assaulted Shaikh on earlier occasions over the same suspicion. Cases had been registered against him at the airport police station and Antop Hill police station in connection with previous incidents. Following repeated harassment, Shaikh had decided to distance herself from him.

Attack Outside Nerul Railway Station

On Monday morning, Shaikh travelled by local train from GTB Nagar railway station to Nerul to report for work. Ansari allegedly followed her to Nerul. At around 6.45 am, when she was near the bus stop outside the eastern entrance of Nerul railway station, he allegedly attacked her with a knife.

He allegedly stabbed her five to six times on her back, abdomen, chest and neck before fleeing the spot. The Nerul police rushed to the scene after receiving information about the attack and shifted her to the civic hospital in Vashi for treatment.

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Police To Amend Charges

Based on Shaikh's complaint, the police initially registered a case under Sections 109(1), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including the offence of attempt to murder. Following her death on Wednesday, the police will amend the case to include the charge of murder.

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