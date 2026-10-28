Panvel: Corporator Rajendra Sharma Urges PMC To Survey Wells, Borewells Amid Rising Water Demand

Corporator Rajendra Sharma urges PMC to map groundwater sources and strengthen Panvel’s water security | Facebook

Panvel, October 27, 2026: With rapid urbanisation and rising water demand, corporator Rajendra Sharma has urged the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) to conduct a comprehensive survey of wells, borewells and other groundwater sources across its jurisdiction to assess water availability and identify areas vulnerable to shortages.

In a memorandum submitted to Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, Sharma has proposed registering and mapping all public and private wells and borewells, assessing their condition and measuring groundwater levels, particularly during summer. The exercise is intended to help the civic body identify reliable alternative water sources before shortages intensify.

Survey To Assess Groundwater Availability

The survey should classify water sources into three categories: those that remain functional throughout the year, those that dry up during summer and those that are currently unused. Their water availability and potential for revival should also be assessed, according to the memorandum.

Sharma has proposed involving experts from the Groundwater Surveys and Development Agency (GSDA) to evaluate groundwater reserves and the recharge potential of different locations. The findings would help the civic body identify water-stressed neighbourhoods and prioritise areas requiring intervention.

The memorandum also stresses that new public borewells should not be drilled without first assessing groundwater availability at the proposed locations, the likely volume of water extraction and the potential impact on nearby wells. Instead, the PMC should explore reviving existing wells wherever feasible.

Groundwater Quality Testing Proposed

The proposed survey would also examine the quality of groundwater. Samples from public wells and borewells should be tested at recognised laboratories for chemical contaminants and microorganisms such as E. coli. Sources at risk of industrial or other pollution should undergo additional testing, with alternative supplies or appropriate treatment arranged for contaminated sources.

Phased Timeline For Implementation

Sharma has suggested a phased timeline for the exercise. The PMC should prepare a preliminary inventory of water sources within 15 days, complete inspections and water quality testing of priority sources within 30 days, and prepare ward-wise water security action plans within 45 days. Projects that receive the necessary technical and administrative approvals should begin in phases within 60 days.

Each ward-level plan should document groundwater levels, water availability, vulnerable localities, potential sites for groundwater recharge, infrastructure requirements and estimated costs.

The memorandum also proposes a joint technical committee involving the PMC, GSDA, district administration and, where necessary, CIDCO, MIDC and other relevant agencies.

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The survey is intended to give the civic body a data-based picture of its groundwater resources and help it plan alternative supplies during summer shortages or disruptions caused by dam-level declines and pipeline failures.

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