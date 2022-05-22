Panvel: Concretize road leading to Idgah Cemetery, Shiv Sena demands PMC

e-Paper Get App
Amit Srivastava | Updated on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

Representative Image | Pixabay
Navi Mumbai: A delegation from Shiv Sena met the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh, and demanded that the road leading to Idgah Cemetery at Panvel be concretized.

As monsoon is knocking at the door, the road near the Idgah is in dire need of reparation. Shiv Sena City President Praveen Jadhav said that Idgah cemetery is located at Patel Mohalla in Panvel. “The road leading to the cemetery is in bad condition. Due to this, mud accumulates in this place during the rainy season. The cemetery is also used by most of the Muslims in the city of Panvel,” said Jadhav.

According to the community, during monsoon, it is challenging for them to go to Idgah Cemetery and senior citizens could not even walk due to waterlogging and mud. The delegation consisted of members from the community including Javed Patel, Javed Kutchi, Deputy Mayor Abrar Master, Sujan Muslondkar, Shailesh Jagannade, Junaid Pawar, Prashant Narsale and other office bearers of Idgah cemetery were present.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:57 AM IST