Panvel: Class 4 Student Interviews CM Devendra Fadnavis On Education And Digital Learning During School Enrolment Festival | VIDEO

Class 4 Student Interviews Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at School Enrolment Drive in Panvel | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai, June 15: In a interaction during the School Enrolment Festival at PM SHRI Raigad Zilla Parishad Primary School in Vahal, Panvel, a Class 4 student had the unique opportunity to interview Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking him questions about education, social service and the role of digital learning in today's world.

The confident young student's thoughtful questions were met with candid and encouraging responses from the Chief Minister, creating a memorable highlight of the event and inspiring fellow students.

CM Reflects On Public Life Journey

Reflecting on his own journey in public life, Fadnavis said his social and political career began while working with students through the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, where he was involved in addressing student issues.

He emphasised that struggle is an inevitable part of bringing about positive social change, but consistent efforts towards a good cause ultimately lead to success.

The Chief Minister also urged students to draw inspiration from the lives and ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Focus On Digital Learning

Responding to a question on digital education, Fadnavis said that digital learning is no longer optional but an essential pillar of the future education system.

During the programme, he inaugurated and inspected the school's Ideal Centre Lab, a digital learning facility designed to make education more interactive and engaging through audio-visual tools, online learning resources, self-assessment modules and interactive question-and-answer sessions.

School Enrolment Festival Highlights

As part of the School Enrolment Festival, newly admitted Class 1 students were formally welcomed with traditional rituals and presented with roses and textbooks.

Addressing the students, the Chief Minister encouraged them to make regular use of the digital lab to enhance their knowledge, skills and self-confidence.

मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी आज पी.एम.श्री. रायगड जिल्हा परिषद, प्राथमिक शाळा, वहाळ, पनवेल येथील 'आयडियल सेंटर'चे (इंटरॅक्टिव्ह डिजिटल, एक्सपेरिमेंटल, ॲडमिनिस्ट्रेशन अँड लर्निंग सेंटर) उदघाटन केले.



आयडियल सेंटरची वैशिष्ट्ये :



✅इयत्ता 1 ली ते 8 वीच्या विद्यार्थ्यांसाठी… pic.twitter.com/5pyao8GQMX — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 15, 2026

The opportunity for a young student to directly interview the Chief Minister generated considerable excitement among the children and emerged as one of the defining moments of the event, underscoring the importance of encouraging curiosity, confidence and active participation in learning.

Also Watch:

Among those present on the occasion were former MP Ramsheth Thakur, Principal Secretary of the School Education Department Ranjit Singh Deol, MLC Vikrant Patil, MLAs Mahesh Baldi and Prashant Thakur, Zilla Parishad President Mangesh Wakdikar, Education Committee Chairman Chandrakant Kalambe, School Education Commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh, Raigad Collector Kishan Jawale and Raigad Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Neha Bhosale, along with other dignitaries.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/