Panvel Civic Sanitation Worker Arrested For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of 10-Year-Old Girl | File

Navi Mumbai: A sanitation worker employed with the Panvel Municipal Corporation has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 10-year-old girl in Panvel's Valmiki Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Faces Charges Under BNS and POCSO Act

The accused, identified as Hasmukh Himmat Waghela (24), has been booked under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

According to the police, the incident took place around 6 am on Tuesday when the girl was playing in an open space near a public toilet in Valmiki Nagar. Waghela allegedly made obscene gestures towards the child and called her inside the public toilet with an alleged sexual intent.

Child Informs Family After Alleged Incident

The frightened girl immediately informed her family about the incident. Her parents then approached the Panvel City Police Station and lodged a complaint.

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Acting on the complaint, the police registered an FIR, took the accused into custody and launched further investigation into the case.

"The accused has been booked under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. He has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway," a police officer from Panvel City Police Station said.

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