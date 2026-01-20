Panvel Civic Polls 2026 Results: Over 43,000 NOTA Votes Signal Voter Dissatisfaction

NOTA emerges as a visible protest choice in Panvel Municipal Corporation elections, reflecting voter dissatisfaction in several closely fought wards | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, Jan 20: The Panvel Municipal Corporation elections witnessed a notable expression of voter dissatisfaction, with 43,217 voters opting for the ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA) option, amounting to 3.83 per cent of the total votes polled, election officials confirmed.

Voter turnout and polling data

According to official data, out of 5,54,578 registered voters, only 56 per cent, or 3,08,708 voters, participated in the polling process. Owing to the multi-member ward system, a total of 11,27,242 votes were recorded across all wards.

Wards with highest NOTA counts

Ward No. 4 recorded the highest NOTA count at 1,392 votes, followed by Ward 14(D) with 1,254 votes. Several other wards also reported a significant number of NOTA votes, particularly in areas with a high concentration of educated and urban voters.

“The NOTA figures indicate that a section of voters was not satisfied with the available choices,” said an election official, adding that the trend was more pronounced in closely fought wards.

Political impact and reactions

Political observers noted that the impact of NOTA was evident in several constituencies. “In many wards, the margin of victory was almost equal to, or even less than, the number of NOTA votes polled. This should serve as a wake-up call for political parties,” said a resident.

Candidates, especially those involved in tight contests, acknowledged the concern privately. “The NOTA numbers show that voters are demanding better candidates and cleaner politics,” said an official.

Also Watch:

Urban voter disconnect highlighted

The growing preference for NOTA has once again brought into focus the disconnect between urban voters and political leadership in civic elections, analysts said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/