Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Polling Briefly Disrupted In Panvel As BJP & MVA Workers Clash Over Alleged Duplicate Voting

Navi Mumbai: Polling was briefly disrupted on Wednesday after chaos broke out at a voting centre in Panvel Municipal Corporation Ward No. 19, following a confrontation between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

About The Incident

The incident occurred at a polling booth located in a Gujarati school, where allegations of duplicate voting by a voter triggered a heated exchange. The situation escalated after a demand was made to place the alleged voter in police lock-up, prompting strong protests from BJP workers. This led to a verbal clash between activists of both political camps, creating tension at the polling station.

On receiving information, police personnel rushed to the spot and intervened to defuse the situation. Officers issued warnings to party workers and worked to restore order. Due to the commotion, the voting process was affected for a short period.

Police officials said the situation is now under control, and further inquiry into the alleged duplicate voting is underway. Polling later resumed under heightened vigilance.

