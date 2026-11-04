Panvel Civic Meeting Erupts Over Inclusion Of 19 Villages, Shetkari Kamgar Paksha Corporator Suspended Amid Uproar | X - PanvelCorp

Panvel: A special general body meeting of the Panvel Municipal Corporation witnessed a noisy confrontation on Tuesday over the proposed inclusion of 19 villages from the Gavan and Vadhghar zilla parishad constituencies within the civic limits. The proceedings took a contentious turn after residents from the villages present in the gallery applauded remarks by Opposition corporator Leena Garad, criticising the civic body's functioning.

The applause triggered an exchange of arguments between the ruling BJP and Opposition members, following which Shetkari Kamgar Paksha (Peasants and Workers Party) corporator Prakash Mhatre was suspended from the meeting. The Opposition subsequently staged a walkout in protest.

Debate Over Inclusion Of Villages

The special general body meeting had five agenda items, with the fourth concerning the inclusion of villages from the Gavan and Vadhghar zilla parishad constituencies in the municipal corporation.

As the discussion began, Garad questioned the civic body's ability to take responsibility for additional villages when several existing areas continued to face infrastructure and administrative shortcomings.

She alleged that Class C employees were handling responsibilities that required Class A officers at the ward level, while several key positions remained vacant. She also complained that corporators were not receiving responses to their queries and that basic infrastructure facilities were inadequate.

Garad argued that the civic body should first ensure proper amenities across its existing 110 sq km jurisdiction before expanding its boundaries. She also alleged that Kharghar's inclusion in the municipal corporation had been forced.

Residents' Applause Sparks Confrontation

Her remarks drew applause from residents of the Gavan and Vadhghar areas who were present in the meeting. Mayor Nitin Patil objected to the applause and directed those clapping to leave the hall.

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The incident led to further friction, with BJP corporators questioning who had brought the residents into the meeting and accusing Mhatre of arranging their presence. The residents were subsequently escorted out by security personnel.

Corporator Suspended, Opposition Stages Walkout

The BJP members alleged that Mhatre had mobilised the residents to disrupt the proceedings. Following the confrontation, Mayor Nitin Patil ordered Mhatre's suspension from the meeting. The decision angered Opposition corporators, who walked out and voiced their displeasure outside the hall.

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Residents Oppose Proposed Village Merger

Former zilla parishad member Ravindra Patil alleged that some residents had applauded because they had not been given prior information about the proceedings. He also objected to the manner in which they were asked to leave the hall, claiming that abusive language had been used.

Reiterating their opposition to the proposed inclusion, Patil said the residents would not allow the merger of their villages with the municipal corporation.

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