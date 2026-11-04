Mumbai T1 Redevelopment Row Escalates As Airport Operator Proposes Shifting Flights To 14 International Destinations To NMIA, Airlines Oppose 'Unilateral' Move | File Pic

Mumbai: The standoff between Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and international airlines has intensified again after the airport operator proposed moving flights to 14 international destinations to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) from the summer schedule. However, the latter have resisted the plan, calling the airport operator’s proposal and transition plan to make way for Terminal-1 redevelopment a unilateral decision.

The plan, submitted by the Adani Group-led airport operator to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), aims to relieve severe operational congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). However, it has triggered sharp pushback from several foreign carriers, who have formally petitioned the ministry, calling the decision unilateral, disruptive and operationally inefficient.

Foreign airlines agree on shifting 14 flights from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai• Foreign airlines operating from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have recommended moving some international flights to Navi Mumbai International Airport while Terminal 1 (T1) is rebuilt, according to reliable sources.🔗https://t.co/3cglba0kYB — IANS (@ians_india) November 4, 2026

Flights To 14 Destinations Face Relocation

Under the plan outlined in MIAL’s submission to the ministry, flights operated by both Indian and foreign carriers connecting Mumbai to 14 key destinations – like Bahrain, Dammam, Dhaka, Doha, Fujairah, Jakarta, Jeddah, Kathmandu, Kuwait, Madinah, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh and Sharjah – will be systematically transferred to NMIA.

The operator has cited the urgent need to free up capacity at CSMIA’s Terminal 2 (T-2) ahead of planned infrastructure overhauls and safety-related structural assessments of ageing facilities at T-1. MIAL intends to shift around 5 million passengers to the new airport.

Foreign Airlines Oppose Mandatory Relocation

The proposal has drawn resistance from international airlines operating out of Mumbai. In a formal representation to the Civil Aviation Secretary, foreign carriers, through industry bodies such as the Mumbai Airline Operators Committee (AOC), have expressed strong objections to the move.

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The airlines have alleged that MIAL communicated the mandatory relocation without meaningful prior consultations or a transparent, joint assessment of available slot capacity at CSMIA. International carriers have demanded that MoCA step in to safeguard their legacy slots at CSMIA, warning that a forced relocation compromises long-established commercial schedules.

Operational Challenges And Higher Charges

Major international legacy carriers, including Emirates and Air France-KLM, have pointed out that splitting operations between CSMIA and NMIA creates severe logistical hurdles, affecting interline passenger transfers, crew scheduling, and ground handling. Airlines have also highlighted that higher user charges at NMIA – reportedly up to 3.5 times higher than CSMIA's existing rates – will artificially inflate operating expenses and airfares.

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Domestic Airlines Outline Transition Plans

While foreign carriers remain hesitant, major domestic airlines have taken a more flexible stance. Indian operators, including IndiGo, Akasa Air and the Air India Group, have already outlined phased transition roadmaps to relocate a portion of their domestic and international services – such as routes to Jeddah – to Navi Mumbai starting over the coming months.

Domestic carriers account for roughly three million of MIAL's targeted five-million passenger reduction, leaving the remaining two million dependent on foreign carriers that are holding out.

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