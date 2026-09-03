Panvel Civic Leaders Seek Action Against Alleged Illegal Four-Floor Construction In Kamothe Building | AI

Panvel civic leaders have sought immediate action against alleged unauthorised construction in Sector 22, Kamothe, claiming that the building has four additional floors beyond the approved plan.

Mayor Meets Commissioner

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Nitin Patil, Standing Committee chairman Baban Mukadam and corporator Paresh Thakur met Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale and urged the civic administration to take prompt action against the alleged violations.

According to the civic representatives, the building was granted permission for 11 floors, but construction has allegedly been carried out up to 15 floors. They further claimed that the additional four floors did not have the required additional Floor Space Index (FSI) approval.

Regularisation Proposals Rejected

The representatives said proposals seeking regularisation or approval of the additional construction had been submitted to the PMC’s building department twice, but both proposals were rejected.

The civic body had issued directions around five months ago regarding the removal of the alleged unauthorised construction. A police case has also been registered at Kamothe police station following a complaint by the ward officer.

Action Delay Raises Concerns

Despite the police complaint and a proposal for civic action on August 21, the actual action against the alleged unauthorised construction has reportedly been delayed.

Patil, Mukadam and Thakur raised the issue with Commissioner Chitale and sought immediate action in accordance with the rules. Chitale, they said, assured them that he would examine the matter and issue necessary directions to the concerned department.

Homebuyers Face Uncertainty

The civic representatives also expressed concern over homebuyers who may have invested their life savings in apartments in the building.

They said buyers generally rely on sanctioned plans, building permissions and other official documents when purchasing a home. If flats are sold in portions constructed beyond the sanctioned plan, buyers could potentially face financial and legal complications later.

Read Also CIDCO, Nerul Police Conduct Night Drive Against Beggars And Suspected Drug Users At Railway Station

They demanded that unauthorised construction should not be protected and that homebuyers should not be made to bear the consequences of violations allegedly committed by builders.

Meanwhile, BJP corporators have begun an awareness campaign urging citizens to exercise caution while considering flats in the building.

They have appealed to prospective buyers not to book flats on the allegedly unauthorised additional floors and advised those who have already booked such apartments to verify the sanctioned plans, permissions and other relevant documents before proceeding further.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/