CIDCO, Nerul Police Conduct Night Drive Against Beggars And Suspected Drug Users At Railway Station |

The CIDCO security department and Nerul police conducted a special night-time drive at Nerul railway station on Tuesday to address complaints about beggars and suspected drug users allegedly troubling commuters and railway passengers.

85 People Checked During Drive

The operation was conducted on September 1 under the guidance of CIDCO’s Chief Vigilance Officer and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 2, Navi Mumbai.

According to CIDCO, security personnel and Nerul police jointly acted against around 85 people found loitering at the railway station, including beggars and suspected drug users.

Action Followed Public Complaints

The action followed several complaints received by both the Nerul police station and CIDCO’s security department regarding the presence of such persons at the station and alleged inconvenience causes to commuters and passengers.

Following the drive, commuters and residents using Nerul railway station expressed satisfaction over the joint action, the press note stated.

CIDCO has also appealed to citizens to report the presence of hawkers, suspected drug users and shopkeepers occupying public spaces or illegally displaying goods at railway stations in Navi Mumbai. Complaints can be submitted through the CIDCO website.

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