Direct CSMT-Sawantwadi Express Service To Begin, Giving Thane Commuters Faster Konkan Connectivity | AI

Thane: In a landmark win for commuters in Thane, Indian Railways will launch a direct daily Express service linking Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Sawantwadi Road tomorrow, placing Thane at the very heart of Konkan's expanded rail network.

​The service is scheduled to be flagged off tomorrow at 12:20 PM by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at CSMT, marking the fulfillment of a long-standing demand led by local representatives, including Thane MP Naresh Mhaske and Kalyan MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde. To celebrate the milestone, a grand reception led by MP Naresh Mhaske and local residents will welcome the inaugural train as it arrives at Thane station.

​Elevating Connectivity for Thane Commuters

Operating daily under train numbers 15087 (CSMT to Sawantwadi Road) and 15088 (Sawantwadi Road to CSMT), the service will offer Thane residents a seamless, direct gateway to the coastal belt, completely bypassing the need to navigate crowded terminals in South Mumbai.

​The 510-kilometer route features 22 strategically designated halts:

​Key Hubs: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, and Roha.

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​Konkan Region Stops: Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, and Sawantwadi Road.

​Boosting Travel and Regional Growth

Approved by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, the train starts just in time for the Ganeshotsav festival. For the thousands of Konkan native families based in Thane, the new service promises reliable, year-round transit for holiday travel, commerce, and tourism, providing a major economic lift to the region.

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