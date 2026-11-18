Panvel Civic Headquarters May Soon Get Constitution Pillar As Proposal Set To Be Tabled On November 19 | Representational Image

Panvel: A proposal to install a Constitution pillar bearing the Preamble of the Indian Constitution in front of the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) new headquarters has reached its final stage, with the civic administration set to seek approval at the general body meeting scheduled for November 19.

The proposal has been included in the supplementary agenda of the meeting and is expected to receive administrative approval. With both the ruling and Opposition members reportedly expressing support, the proposal is likely to receive the green light.

Government Directive Behind Constitution Pillar Proposal

The initiative follows a Maharashtra government directive issued by the Deputy Secretary on March 22, 2021, instructing authorities to establish Constitution pillars in every taluka across the state. Subsequently, on January 28, 2022, the tehsildar recommended the installation of a Constitution pillar to the General Administration Department of the Raigad district collectorate in Alibag.

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Four Potential Sites Identified For Pillar

With construction of the PMC's new administrative headquarters underway, the civic body initiated steps to identify a suitable location for the proposed structure. On July 8, 2025, it wrote to its architectural consultant, seeking a report on possible locations. The architect has subsequently identified four potential sites within the new headquarters' layout for installing the pillar.

Sachin Gaikwad, a Constitution enthusiast from Kamothe, has been consistently pursuing the demand for the installation of the pillar.

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PMC House Leader Welcomes Proposal

Welcoming the development, PMC House Leader Adv Prakash Binadar said the proposal was an important step towards giving the Constitution and its values a prominent place in the city.

"It is a matter of pride that a Constitution pillar is proposed within the premises of the new civic headquarters. There was a longstanding demand from the community for such a structure. We made special efforts in this regard under the guidance of MLA Prashant Thakur and former House Leader Paresh Thakur. The mayor has also expressed a favourable view of the proposal. The development has brought considerable happiness among Panvel residents," Binadar said.

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