Panvel Civic Crackdown: PMC Removes Illegal Hoarding Near Takka Petrol Pump, Intensifies Action Against Unauthorised Advertisements

PMC officials use heavy machinery to remove an unauthorised hoarding in Panvel as part of an ongoing anti-encroachment and illegal advertisement drive | File Photo

Panvel, June 11: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday carried out a drive to remove an unauthorised hoarding located opposite Takka Petrol Pump under Ward Committee 'D', as part of its ongoing campaign against illegal advertisements and encroachments across the city.

Demolition drive and enforcement

The action was undertaken following the directions of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, who has instructed officials to intensify enforcement against unauthorised advertising structures within the civic body's jurisdiction.

The demolition drive was conducted under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Meghmale and Deputy Commissioner Nanasaheb Kamathe. It was led by Assistant Commissioner and Ward Officer Dr Rupali Mane and supervised by Ward Superintendent Rajesh Dongre.

The operation was carried out with the assistance of the ward's anti-encroachment squad, civic staff, Raigad security personnel and MSF security guards. A large crane and a Hydra machine were deployed to dismantle and remove the illegal hoarding.

Also Watch:

Read Also Panvel Municipal Corporation Destroys Illegal Furniture Shops In New Panvel Anti-Encroachment Drive

Ongoing crackdown and public appeal

PMC officials said the crackdown on unauthorised hoardings, advertising boards and encroachments will continue on a regular basis across the municipal limits. The administration has appealed to citizens and advertisers not to erect illegal hoardings or display boards and to comply with municipal regulations to avoid legal action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/