Panvel Civic Chief Reviews Development Works, Orders Faster Preparations For Ganeshotsav 2026 | AI Representational Image

Panvel: Panvel Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale on Friday reviewed ongoing development works and preparations for the upcoming Ganeshotsav during a meeting with heads of various civic departments and directed officials to expedite pending works.

The department-wise review meeting was held at the PMC headquarters on September 4 and focused on ongoing infrastructure projects as well as arrangements for Ganeshotsav 2026.

Ganeshotsav preparations reviewed

Among the key issues discussed were preparations for artificial immersion ponds and repairs of roads along Ganesh immersion procession routes. Chitale directed the concerned departments to ensure that the necessary works are completed on priority ahead of the festival.

The meeting also reviewed complaints received through the Aaple Sarkar and PG portals, with officials instructed to ensure their prompt resolution.

Civic measures and enforcement

In view of the ongoing monsoon, the commissioner directed officials to step up preventive measures to control the spread of communicable diseases. The civic administration also reviewed action against encroachments and unauthorised hoardings, along with measures being taken concerning dangerous buildings.

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Officials attend review meeting

The meeting was attended by additional commissioners Ganesh Shete and Mahesh Kumar Meghmale, transport manager Kailas Gawde, chief accounts officer Poonam Patil, deputy commissioners Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, Abhishek Paradkar, Ravikiran Ghodke and Mangala Malve, assistant commissioners Subodh Thanekar and Balaram Ratambe, city engineer Rajesh Kardile, chief medical officer Dr Anand Gosavi, executive engineer Vilas Chavan, education officer Ramesh Chavan, accounts officer Sangram Rhorakate, ward superintendents and other senior civic officials and staff.

The PMC said the review was aimed at speeding up development works, ensuring timely resolution of citizens’ complaints and strengthening preparations for Ganeshotsav, with departments directed to coordinate and complete priority works expeditiously.

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