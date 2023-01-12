Panvel Civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh holds meeting to review development works

Ganesh Deshmukh | YouTube screengrab

The municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh reviewed the development works in various departments in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and instructed the concerned department to complete the work on time.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Dake, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde, City Engineer Sanjay Jagtap, Executive Engineer Sanjay Katekar, Chief Accounts Officer Mangesh Gawde, Chief Auditor Nilesh Nalavde, Auditor Vinkumar Patil, along with heads of all departments of the municipality were present.

Read Also Panvel: PMC chief Ganesh Deshmukh reviews development works

Deshmukh instructed the concerned department to immediately finalize the sites for setting up nine new civil primary health centers. He also instructed officials to take action against the contractors delaying the work. In addition, he also reviewed the construction of three ward offices

On this occasion, the Commissioner reviewed various development works such as the Mayor's Bungalow, Ahilya Devi Holkar Auditorium, transfer of plots from CIDCO, sending property tax bills, and beautification of squares. He also gave appropriate instructions to that department to complete the work at speed.