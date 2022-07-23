Panvel: PMC chief Ganesh Deshmukh reviews development works

PMC chief Ganesh Deshmukh | YouTube screengrab

Ganesh Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) held a review meeting of various development works including the cleanliness of the city. He asked officials to implement Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 2 effectively.

During the meeting, the civic chief discussed a number of infrastructure works including Ahilyabai Holkar Bhavan and Mother and Child Care Centre, and Ramai Ambedkar Cultural Bhavan. He asked officials to prepare proposals for obtaining government assistance.

The early tender work of the daily market was also part of the discussion. In addition, the construction of the civil primary health centre and three Ward Offices were also discussed.

The civic body is conducting an awareness program on the plastic ban and also holding an exhibition. During the meeting, the effective implementation of the plastic ban campaign in the municipal area was checked upon during the meeting.

The other issues discussed were precaution dose vaccination for 75 days as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Daily Market Tender, Saraswati Vidyalaya eviction, transfer of land from CIDCO, sending property tax bills etc.