Panvel Civic Body Urges Residents To Celebrate Eco-Friendly, Cracker-Free Diwali To Curb Air & Noise Pollution | Representational Image

Panvel: With air pollution concerns in focus, the Panvel Municipal Corporation has urged residents to minimise the use of firecrackers and celebrate an environmentally friendly Diwali as part of the state government's Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 7.0.

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale has appealed to citizens to adopt greener festive practices, pointing out that firecrackers release carbon dioxide, sulphur and other toxic gases, contributing to deteriorating air quality and environmental pollution.

Firecracker Pollution Raises Environmental Concerns

The civic body said pollutants released by firecrackers not only affect human health but also pose a threat to plants, birds and animals. Air pollution is among the factors contributing to climate change and rising temperatures, making it important for citizens to adopt environmentally responsible practices, the commissioner said.

Civic Body Steps Up Awareness Campaigns

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge, the civic body has been implementing various measures to improve air quality across its jurisdiction, along with awareness campaigns to encourage public participation in pollution control.

As part of Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 7.0, the corporation is also organising environmental awareness initiatives throughout the year.

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Residents Urged To Celebrate Green Diwali

The civic administration has appealed to residents to celebrate a green festival that is free of firecrackers, litter and pollution. It has urged people to avoid bursting firecrackers as far as possible during Diwali and, if they do use them, opt only for noise-free light-emitting crackers.

The civic body stressed that collective public participation and small changes in festive practices can help reduce pollution and protect the environment.

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