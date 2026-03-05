Panvel Civic Body Urges Property Owners To Clear 2025–26 Tax Dues By March 10 Or Face Action

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has issued a public appeal urging all property owners within its jurisdiction to pay their property tax for the financial year 2025–26, warning that strict legal action will be initiated against defaulters.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the civic body said payment of property tax is mandatory under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949. Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale appealed to property holders with pending dues to clear them immediately, stating that tax collection is essential for carrying out development works and maintaining civic services in the city.

The corporation has asked defaulters to pay their outstanding property tax by March 10, 2026. If the dues are not cleared within the stipulated time, action will be taken under Sections 128 and 129 of the Act and the relevant tax assessment rules, which may include penalties, attachment, seizure of property and other legal proceedings.

Property owners who have not yet received their tax bills have been advised to obtain them online by registering on the official website of Panvel Municipal Corporation at panvelmc.org or through the Karmitra PMC App. The civic body has also announced a 2% rebate for online payments.

To facilitate taxpayers, the municipal tax collection offices will remain open on all Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays throughout March, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner (Tax) Swaroop Kharge urged citizens to pay their property tax on time and support the civic body in carrying out development projects and improving public services.

