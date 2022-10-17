Panvel civic body undertakes campaign to promote waste segregation

Panvel Municipal Corporation building | File Photo

As part of the 'Swachh Bharat' survey 2.0 campaign, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is implementing 'Swachata Ka Uphaar' from October 16 to October 22 to convey and create awareness amongst the citizens about the importance of waste segregation.

The civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh guided the officials and a new slogan was launched 'Swachhata Ke Do Rang Hara Gila, Sukha Nilaya.’

A meeting of the Solid Waste and Health Department was held last week at the civic headquarters under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar to plan this initiative. Assistant Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, Head of Department Anil Kokare, officers and employees were present.

Infinity Foundation is going to assist the corporation in this initiative. As part of it, school students will be informed of the importance of the segregation of wet and dry wastes.

When wet waste and dry waste are segregated at source, compost fertilizer made from wet waste and recyclable items can be prepared from dry waste.