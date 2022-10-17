Navi Mumbai civic agency holds mock drills on disaster management for Intnl Day of Disaster Reduction

Photo from a mock drill held near NMMC | FPJ

In event of any disaster, everyone needs to be prepared. To ensure the citizens have that preparedness to take all possible precautions, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation held mock drills at various places, under their jurisdiction, last week.

The mock drills were conducted as part of the International Day for Disaster Reduction and they received a good response. “It helped in creating awareness among the citizens through this,” said Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole.

The mock drills were organised by the Disaster Management Department in collaboration with the Fire Department.

The response time of the NMMC fire department to reach the place and start action after receiving the news of a disaster is on average one to one and a half minutes.

“The fire brigade needs to act at the minimum time to make it safe. It is also the responsibility of all our citizens to follow the small things mentioned in the demonstration in terms of safety,” said Dhole.