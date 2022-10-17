Navi Mumbai civic agency holds mock drills on disaster management for Intnl Day of Disaster Reduction

e-Paper Get App
The mock drills were organised by the Disaster Management Department in collaboration with the Fire Department.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Photo from a mock drill held near NMMC | FPJ
In event of any disaster, everyone needs to be prepared. To ensure the citizens have that preparedness to take all possible precautions, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation held mock drills at various places, under their jurisdiction, last week.

The mock drills were conducted as part of the International Day for Disaster Reduction and they received a good response. “It helped in creating awareness among the citizens through this,” said Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole.

