Panvel Civic Body Trains 2,050 Enumerators In Digital Census 2027 Preparatory Programme | File Pic

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has successfully concluded a three-day training programme for supervisors and enumerators as part of the preparatory phase for Census 2027.

Programme Objectives

The training, held from April 23 to 25 at V.K. High School (Indubai Wazekar English Medium). Officials said the programme focused on equipping personnel with technical knowledge, field procedures and hands-on practice required for the upcoming census.

The initiative aimed to familiarise staff with digital systems and processes, in line with the Central government’s push for technology-driven data collection. Special emphasis was placed on mobile app-based data entry, validation, error correction, real-time submission and data security.

House Listing and Housing Census Training

During the sessions, participants were trained in the “House Listing and Housing Census” phase, including methods of recording household details, family information, living conditions and available amenities. Practical demonstrations, group discussions and field simulations were conducted to enhance effectiveness.

An online assessment was also carried out to evaluate trainees’ preparedness and identify areas for improvement. Officials noted that 45 previously trained field trainers played a key role in delivering the sessions and ensuring the programme’s success.

Official Guidance and Attendance

The training was attended by Deputy Commissioner Prasannajit Karlekar, Deputy Commissioner (Census) Abhishek Paradkar, District Census Officer Amankumar and Census Officer Ravina Yewale, who guided participants on the importance of accurate data collection and effective public interaction.

Civic officials said awareness campaigns, promotion of self-enumeration and technical readiness are also being prioritised. Citizens have been urged to actively participate in the self-enumeration process.

With this training, the civic body said it now has a technically equipped and trained workforce to conduct Census 2027 in an accurate, transparent and efficient manner.

Further specialised and area-wise training sessions for supervisors and enumerators will be conducted between April 28 and May 30, and from May 4 to May 6. Around 2,050 enumerators and supervisors will be trained in three phases to ensure complete preparedness for field operations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/