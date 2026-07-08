Panvel Civic Body Steps Up Emergency Measures As Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging, Building Evacuation |

Navi Mumbai: In view of the heavy rainfall that has continued over the past few days, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its monsoon response, with senior officials and elected representatives carrying out inspections across flood-prone areas and directing emergency measures to safeguard residents.

Mayor Nitin Patil, along with corporators Ramdas Shewale, Amar Patil, Bayaja Baban Bargaje, and Sayali Tukaram Sarak, inspected Kalamboli's KL-2 and KL-4 areas during heavy rain. The team reviewed the condition of dilapidated buildings, roads and drainage networks, besides conducting a survey of the entire Kalamboli township to assess civic issues requiring immediate attention.

Following instructions issued by Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, senior officials conducted ward-wise inspections across the civic limits. Deputy Commissioners Kailas Gawde and Swaroop Kharge jointly inspected flood-prone locations near Banthia School in New Panvel, waterlogging spots in Sector 14 and the holding pond. They also reviewed water accumulation along the road from the TIPL office to Uran Naka and assessed measures to improve stormwater drainage.

The civic administration has issued public advisories to residents living in waterlogged and vulnerable areas, urging them to relocate to municipal schools designated as temporary shelters if the situation worsens.

Deputy Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodke inspected waterlogged areas, pumping arrangements and low-lying localities in Pendhar village. Officials were instructed to ensure the rapid drainage of accumulated rainwater.

In Panvel's Karnala Circle area, overflow from the Krishnale Lake near the vegetable market led to waterlogging outside several shops. Ward Officer Dr Rupali Mane, along with local corporators, inspected the site, following which sanitation workers immediately cleared blocked drainage channels. Civic officials said the water level in the area reduced significantly after the intervention.

The Fire Department also responded to multiple rain-related incidents. Trees that had fallen near the Podi railway bridge, two locations on Gurudwara Road in Kalamboli, near Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Sector 13's Tekdi Garden, and a large branch that blocked Bandhar Road opposite BP Marine Academy were removed, restoring traffic movement.

Meanwhile, evacuation of residents from the dilapidated Bapat Wada building in Panvel has begun after parts of the structure started collapsing during the heavy rainfall. The civic body has declared the building unsafe and initiated the evacuation as a precautionary measure.

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Paradkar also inspected Jay Kumar Circle, Pethpada Metro station and Pandavkada in Kharghar to review the prevailing situation.

PMC officials said the civic administration is maintaining round-the-clock monitoring of rainfall-related developments and is implementing all necessary measures on a war footing to minimise disruption and ensure public safety.

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